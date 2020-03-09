ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of AptarGroup worth $15,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 12,962.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

Shares of ATR stock traded down $6.29 on Monday, hitting $101.01. 38,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,911. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.21 and a 52 week high of $126.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.