ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,415 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $18,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.66.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $907,275.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,482 shares of company stock worth $14,217,551. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $5.71 on Monday, reaching $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.