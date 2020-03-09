ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of National Retail Properties worth $16,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,189 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 221,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NNN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE:NNN traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.78. 72,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,590. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

