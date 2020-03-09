ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,785,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,016,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,293,000 after acquiring an additional 120,629 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,999,000 after acquiring an additional 118,536 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after acquiring an additional 111,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,178 shares of company stock worth $3,727,967 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC traded down $14.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,021,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,304. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $112.12 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $159.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

