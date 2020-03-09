ProShare Advisors LLC Has $17.56 Million Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $17,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total value of $880,195.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,452,200.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.44, for a total value of $632,458.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,280 shares of company stock worth $17,559,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their price objective on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.53.

EQIX stock traded down $25.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $583.28. 46,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 97.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $421.19 and a 52 week high of $657.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $612.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

