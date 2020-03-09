ProShare Advisors LLC Has $18.47 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of SEI Investments worth $18,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 53.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,248 shares of company stock worth $15,719,813. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.63. 53,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,541. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.31. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

