ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,786 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Lincoln Electric worth $17,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 18,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $3,733,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 6,410 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $602,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,729 shares of company stock valued at $5,281,289. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $10.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.14. The stock had a trading volume of 39,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.57 and a 1-year high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.