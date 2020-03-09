ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Align Technology worth $20,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.92.

Shares of ALGN traded down $7.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.41. 105,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,911. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.42. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.84 and a 1 year high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.