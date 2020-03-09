ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 26,090 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dollar Tree worth $18,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.98. 650,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,443. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

