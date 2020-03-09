ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSEARCA:CMD)

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

NYSEARCA CMD opened at $56.39 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.92.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity news, CEO George L. Fotiades bought 5,000 shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.62 per share, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,662,833.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Z. Mann bought 750 shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $50,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,983.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $700,705 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

