Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 19,690 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 291.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,963,000 after acquiring an additional 893,951 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,905,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,246,000 after purchasing an additional 690,655 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,784,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,849,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,685,000 after buying an additional 61,152 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,499,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of ES stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.71. 363,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,789. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

