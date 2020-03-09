Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 21,745 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 894.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average is $91.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $95.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

