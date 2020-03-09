Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 861 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $10.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.02. 1,183,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,287. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

