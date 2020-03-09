Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 15,207 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,783.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $9.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.53. 68,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.81 and a twelve month high of $177.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,122,745.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,153. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

