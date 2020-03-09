Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 182.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.08. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $148.15 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

