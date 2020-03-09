Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 110,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $16,260,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 364,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Visa by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 125,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,617,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $9.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.24. 1,666,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,836,796. The company has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

