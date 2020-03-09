Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 214.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of SYY traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.92. 343,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,569. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day moving average is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

