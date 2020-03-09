Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,679 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.02. 174,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,404. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

