Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 12,553 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $7.63 on Monday, reaching $85.16. 1,716,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,456. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.47 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.68.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

