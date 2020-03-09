Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 2,001 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,871,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,715,512. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

