Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 6,252 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 463.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.00.

NYSE:BDX traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.13. The company had a trading volume of 206,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,015. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.70.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

