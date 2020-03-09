Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 789 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,702. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $10.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.96. 3,449,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,734,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $491.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

