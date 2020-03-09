Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 9,239 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.74. The stock had a trading volume of 73,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,398. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.39. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $92.92 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

