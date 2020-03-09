Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.1% during the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $29.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $467.64. The stock had a trading volume of 241,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,927. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $517.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.09. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $335.53 and a 1 year high of $546.54. The company has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,836,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

