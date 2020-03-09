Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 228.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 842,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after acquiring an additional 105,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 810,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,098,000 after purchasing an additional 48,480 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

NYSE CB traded down $8.49 on Monday, hitting $136.33. 255,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average of $155.04. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $131.63 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

