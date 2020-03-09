Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,998,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,387,000 after buying an additional 398,482 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,471,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,071,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 357,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after buying an additional 79,226 shares during the period.

VV traded down $9.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.13. 25,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,363. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.28 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.00.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

