Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 331.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

NYSE:ITW traded down $8.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,191. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.92 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.11 and its 200-day moving average is $169.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

