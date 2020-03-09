Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,868 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 263,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 178,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,569. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36.

