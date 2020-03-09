Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,238,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,563,000 after purchasing an additional 375,351 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,349,000 after purchasing an additional 127,553 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.03. 2,612,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,085,015. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.