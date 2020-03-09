Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.54 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 201.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,976 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $4.11 on Monday, hitting $73.39. The company had a trading volume of 174,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,941. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.52.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

