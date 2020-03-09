Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.91 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,120,000 after buying an additional 100,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 152,788 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,085,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 43,492 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 717,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 159,012 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 505,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 63,388 shares during the period.

BSJK traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.32. 8,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $24.23.

