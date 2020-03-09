Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.99 Million Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 134.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $12,474,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in L3Harris by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,933,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus increased their price objective on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $10.98 on Monday, reaching $188.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,447. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $156.90 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

