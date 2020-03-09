Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 221,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,423,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

IWF stock traded down $9.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.91. The stock had a trading volume of 69,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,062. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.94 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

