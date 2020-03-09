Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 109.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,319 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE NKE traded down $3.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,476,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,129. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $11,138,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.