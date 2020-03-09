Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $5.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.28. The company had a trading volume of 824,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.42.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

