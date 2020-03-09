Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 440.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 75,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 236,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.20.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $11.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,422. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.23.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

