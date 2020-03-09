Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,710 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $8.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.39. 2,670,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,954,274. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.44. The firm has a market cap of $191.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

