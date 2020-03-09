Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $2.09 Million in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 63.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 67.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 37,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 98.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.90.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total value of $1,058,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,024.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KEYS traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.91. The company had a trading volume of 262,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,365. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

