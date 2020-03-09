Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $2.14 Million in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Roku by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 59.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.48.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $40,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $40,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,016 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,082. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.60. 555,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,376,498. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.99. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

