Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $2.16 Million in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,026 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.73. 62,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,168. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.