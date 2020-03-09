Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 559 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in NVR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in NVR by 0.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NVR by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,912.33.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 1,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,832.22, for a total value of $7,216,070.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $160,248,111.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded down $172.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,672.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,607. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,910.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,746.50. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,684.00 and a 52-week high of $4,071.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $58.57 EPS. NVR’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

