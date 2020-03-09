Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 2,154 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

NYSE:HD traded down $17.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,540,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,743. The firm has a market cap of $256.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.30 and a 200-day moving average of $228.05. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.