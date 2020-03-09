Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 2,182 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

TXN stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,092. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.27. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,966,107.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,298,154.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

