Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 42,308 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 525.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded down $2.98 on Monday, reaching $37.80. 616,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James dropped their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

