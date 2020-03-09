Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 4,604 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,756,429. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

