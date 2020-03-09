Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 5,274 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.99% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000.

Shares of UCON traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.85. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $26.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

