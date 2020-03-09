Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 605.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Msci by 18.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Msci by 8.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock traded down $21.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.24. The company had a trading volume of 69,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,995. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.09. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $335.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.22.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.78.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

