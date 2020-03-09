Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,750,000 after acquiring an additional 800,719 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,052,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 139,230 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,011,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,400,000 after acquiring an additional 545,077 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,344,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,940,000 after acquiring an additional 50,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,828,000 after acquiring an additional 63,218 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.33. 8,940,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,555,392. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

