Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 3,927 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 89,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 194,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.68. 7,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,327. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $32.80.

