Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,273 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $16,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PB traded down $12.74 on Monday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 104,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,418. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.79 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.79.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

